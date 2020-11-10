Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $83.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

