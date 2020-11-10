Signaturefd LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

