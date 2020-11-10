Signaturefd LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.