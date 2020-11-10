Signaturefd LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,097,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 842,734 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 267,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE TAK opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.