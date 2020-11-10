Signaturefd LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 974.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

