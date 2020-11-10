Signaturefd LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

