Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

