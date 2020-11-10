Signaturefd LLC Invests $272,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after buying an additional 1,040,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 586,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 994,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 428,022 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

