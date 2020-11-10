Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

AEP stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

