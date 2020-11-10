Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 526.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,749,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 158.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

