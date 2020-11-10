Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,143 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,689,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

