Signaturefd LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

