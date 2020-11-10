Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,623 shares of company stock valued at $75,650,832 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $949.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $957.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $728.81.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

