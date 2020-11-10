Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $579.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.49 and a 200-day moving average of $500.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

