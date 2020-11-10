Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $93,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $27,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

