Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

eBay stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

