Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.