Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

