Signaturefd LLC Sells 693 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,706,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.