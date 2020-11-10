Signaturefd LLC Sells 97 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

Shares of CME opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

