Signaturefd LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

