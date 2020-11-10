Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.