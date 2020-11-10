Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 7.4%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,222,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,041,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

