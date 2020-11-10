Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Shares Down 7.5%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.34. 664,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 543,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

