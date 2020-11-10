SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

