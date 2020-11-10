Small Love Potion Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 97.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 85.8% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

