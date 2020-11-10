SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

CWYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

