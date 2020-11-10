Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.98. 2,231,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,242,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II by 1,615.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:IPOB)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

