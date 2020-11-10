Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $728.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

