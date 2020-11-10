SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of SP opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $91,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $247,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

