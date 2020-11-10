Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of SPR opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

