Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,644,003 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Splunk stock opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.