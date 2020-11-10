Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price was down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $181.83 and last traded at $184.08. Approximately 14,948,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,617,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

