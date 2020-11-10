Square’s (SQ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their sell rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.15.

Shares of Square stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

