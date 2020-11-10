SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 2,423,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,860,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

