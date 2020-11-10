STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €30.45 ($35.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.50. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

