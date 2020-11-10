Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hersha Hospitality Trust Put Options (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 615 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $291.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.45. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.83). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HT. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

