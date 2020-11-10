Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,966 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.