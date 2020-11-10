Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PBF Energy Put Options (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 36,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,238% compared to the typical volume of 2,705 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,750 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

