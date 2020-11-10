Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,104 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,235% compared to the typical volume of 347 put options.

Shares of HST stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. PGGM Investments grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

