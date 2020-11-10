Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

