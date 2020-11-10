Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

SYK opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

