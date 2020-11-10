Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $991.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.