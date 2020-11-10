Sun BioPharma (SNBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNBP opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Sun BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Get Sun BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sun BioPharma in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About Sun BioPharma

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.