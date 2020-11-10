Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.55.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $32.44 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,779,211 shares of company stock valued at $330,047,769 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

