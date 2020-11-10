SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 576,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 587,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $463,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.