SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SunPower by 1,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

