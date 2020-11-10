Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, analysts expect Super League Gaming to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

