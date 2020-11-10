SVB Leerink Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $197.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $214.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

