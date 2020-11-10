SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($4.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.52). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $41.91 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

